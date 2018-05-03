Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

In hot water: authorities in Bonn smash potato packers' cartel

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 May 2018
17:36 CEST+02:00
cartelfinepotatoesbonn

Share this article

In hot water: authorities in Bonn smash potato packers' cartel
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 May 2018
17:36 CEST+02:00
Competition authorities pounded two German potato packing firms on Thursday with a massive fine for secretly agreeing prices for their sacks of spuds.

Officials at the Kartellamt in Bonn squeezed €13.2 million ($15.8 million) from two businesses, Böhmer and Kuhn, which collaborated to fix prices for potatoes and onions in their contracts with retail group Metro.

The figures the firms cooked up meant that "price competition between the two main suppliers of the Metro group was effectively eliminated," competition watchdog chief Andreas Mundt said in a statement.

Authorities only sniffed out the unsavoury scheme when another firm in the sector reported the collusion in exchange for leniency.

Germany's food sector is no stranger to scandal, as sausage makers and brewers alike have suffered fines after being caught collaborating to skim off extra profits in recent years.

Supervisors have also fined truckmakers who hitched their prices together in a cartel of their own.

SEE ALSO: Bangers and cash - sausage makers fight 'cartel' fine in Düsseldorf court

cartelfinepotatoesbonn
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 200 migrants in south German town prevent deportation of man
  2. Roman relics found in Rhine region show evidence of bloody uprising
  3. Several injured after huge police operation at ‘rebel’ asylum home
  4. How moving to Germany as a couple put a big strain on our relationship
  5. The gruesome story of a radical Isis-like movement that once ruled Münster
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/05
Learning to drive in Berlin
04/05
Summer camp in Munich
04/05
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) Thursday 17 or Friday 25 May, in Stuttgart
04/05
Legality of Int'l Health Insurance in Germany
04/05
How to pay a BVG fine from abroad
04/05
Pet sitter recommendations
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/04
Return from Russia - the long walk home.
06/04
2018 Short Film Series - Berlin
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement