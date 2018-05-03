In hot water: authorities in Bonn smash potato packers' cartel

<p>Officials at the Kartellamt in Bonn squeezed €13.2 million ($15.8 million) from two businesses, Böhmer and Kuhn, which collaborated to fix prices for potatoes and onions in their contracts with retail group Metro.</p><p>The figures the firms cooked up meant that "price competition between the two main suppliers of the Metro group was effectively eliminated," competition watchdog chief Andreas Mundt said in a statement.</p><p>Authorities only sniffed out the unsavoury scheme when another firm in the sector reported the collusion in exchange for leniency.</p><p>Germany's food sector is no stranger to scandal, as sausage makers and brewers alike have suffered fines after being caught collaborating to skim off extra profits in recent years.</p><p>Supervisors have also fined truckmakers who hitched their prices together in a cartel of their own.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20171219/bangers-and-cash-german-sausage-makers">Bangers and cash - sausage makers fight 'cartel' fine in Düsseldorf court</a></strong></p>