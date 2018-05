The infamous future Berlin airport BER announced its plan to build another terminal before it's opening date, with this one to process an additional six million passengers per year.

The new terminal will be built in the hopes of increasing the total capacity at the airport's opening to 28 million passengers, the Airport Association Berlin-Brandenburg announced on Wednesday.

Together with Schönefeld Airport, which will remain in operation up to the end of 2025, Berlin's airports will then be able to accommodate "a good 40 million passengers per year", the announcement said.

"The BER will have sufficient capacity right from the start," boasted Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, CEO of the airport.

That is, if the airport ever actually gets off the ground.

The opening of the new capital city airport, delayed by years due to numerous technical problems and mismanagement, has been the subject of ridicule in Berlin and across Germany. The air hub was supposed to open back in 2011. but the current opening date is set for October 2020.