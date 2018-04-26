German asparagus 40 percent more expensive than a year ago

<p>With the start of the <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180413/asparagus-season-kicks-off-in-germany">asparagus harvesting season having kicked off in mid-April</a>, the current price of the vegetable is €9.97 per kilogram, according to recent surveys conducted by the Agricultural Market Information Company (AMI).</p><p>This is around 40 percent more than a year ago, when the average cost of the venerable vegetable was €7.11 per kilogram, according to the AMI.</p><p>But last year the asparagus season began extraordinarily early. At the beginning of the asparagus season, prices are usually higher and then eventually drop as supply increases and demand decreases.</p><p>By the end of April 2017, the price of the Edelgemüse, or “the noble vegetable,” had already fallen sharply due to an early start to the season.</p><p>Around 1,800 farms throughout Germany cultivated asparagus on an area of roughly 23,000 hectares last year. The largest growing region is Lower Saxony, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia.</p><p>Last week's warm and sunny weather gave the harvest a boost, said Fred Eickhorst, Managing Director of the Association of Asparagus Growers in Lower Saxony.</p><p>Spargelsaison in Germany traditionally lasts until June 24th on Johannistag, or Saint John's Eve.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO:</strong></p><ul dir="ltr"><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180417/in-pics-asparagus-season-is-in-full-swing-across-germany">IN PICS - Asparagus season is in full swing across Germany</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20150412/let-the-organically-produced-orgy-begin">Here’s why Germans go so completely crazy for asparagus</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180320/how-greek-farmers-feed-germanys-asparagus-habit-through-the-winter">How Greek farmers feed Germany’s asparagus habit through the winter</a></strong></li></ul>