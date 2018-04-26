Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

German asparagus 40 percent more expensive than a year ago

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
26 April 2018
09:26 CEST+02:00
asparagusvegetablespargelfarmingaprilspring

Share this article

German asparagus 40 percent more expensive than a year ago
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
26 April 2018
09:26 CEST+02:00
In late April last year consumers in Germany paid significantly less for asparagus than what they have to pay now.

With the start of the asparagus harvesting season having kicked off in mid-April, the current price of the vegetable is €9.97 per kilogram, according to recent surveys conducted by the Agricultural Market Information Company (AMI).

This is around 40 percent more than a year ago, when the average cost of the venerable vegetable was €7.11 per kilogram, according to the AMI.

But last year the asparagus season began extraordinarily early. At the beginning of the asparagus season, prices are usually higher and then eventually drop as supply increases and demand decreases.

By the end of April 2017, the price of the Edelgemüse, or “the noble vegetable,” had already fallen sharply due to an early start to the season.

Around 1,800 farms throughout Germany cultivated asparagus on an area of roughly 23,000 hectares last year. The largest growing region is Lower Saxony, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia.

Last week's warm and sunny weather gave the harvest a boost, said Fred Eickhorst, Managing Director of the Association of Asparagus Growers in Lower Saxony.

Spargelsaison in Germany traditionally lasts until June 24th on Johannistag, or Saint John's Eve.

SEE ALSO:

asparagusvegetablespargelfarmingaprilspring
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Couple attack passengers on Berlin train for interrupting oral sex
  2. What you can learn about becoming German - from people who have done it
  3. Six golden rules for creating the ideal German cover letter and résumé
  4. Rain and a drop in temperatures after summery weather in Germany
  5. Merkel flies to US for tough talks with Trump, hoping to prevent trade war
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/04
Passive-aggressive notes
26/04
Logistics of bringing retired mother to Germany
26/04
Munich babysitters wanted
25/04
Recommended German children's books
25/04
Cancelling current car insurance to go to another
25/04
Good horror films
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/04
Return from Russia - the long walk home.
06/04
2018 Short Film Series - Berlin
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement