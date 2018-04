More than 25,000 specialists in nursing care for the elderly and the sick are currently being sought throughout the country.

A further 10,000 caregiver vacancies also need to be filled, based on information by the German government recently submitted to the German Press Agency (DPA) in response to an inquiry from the Green party.

An average of 14,785 open positions for carers of the elderly and 10,814 job vacancies for carers of the sick were registered in 2017.

"We are facing a real crisis in the care sector,” said leader of the Green party Katrin Göring-Eckardt.

An extensive programme with 25,000 additional caregivers for the sick and the old is needed “as quickly as possible to relieve the personnel situation,” Göring-Eckardt added.

The shortage of qualified staff also varies from state to state, the report outlines.

For every 100 vacancies for caregivers assisting with the elderly in Berlin, there are 43 unemployed skilled workers. This number is 34 in North Rhine-Westphalia, 14 in both Bavaria and Thuringia, and 13 in both Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony. The national average is 21.

When it comes to nursing care, there are 81 unemployed skilled workers for every 100 vacancies in Berlin, 74 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and 29 in Baden-Württemberg. The nationwide average is 41.