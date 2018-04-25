Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Crosses must be mounted in all state buildings, Bavaria orders

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 April 2018
14:49 CEST+02:00
bavariachurchstatecrossreligion

Share this article

Crosses must be mounted in all state buildings, Bavaria orders
Markus Söder hanging a cross on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 April 2018
14:49 CEST+02:00
Bavarian leader Markus Söder has announced that crosses must hang in all the state's government buildings, saying the move is a "commitment to Bavarian identity and culture."
Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder implemented his first government declaration in state parliament on Tuesday by saying that crosses are to be mandatory in all public offices in the southern state.
 
The crosses, which are to hang in the entrance area of all state administration buildings, are said by the Christian Social Union (CSU) politician to have an explicit symbolic value.
 
Söder asserted at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that these should not be a religious symbol of Christianity, but rather a "commitment to Bavarian identity" and "cultural imprint". 
 
"The cross is not a sign of religion," he said after the cabinet meeting. "This is not a violation of the principle of neutrality."
 
The new regulation was approved by the cabinet, allowing the new cross mandate to take effect by June 1st. The ordinance applies exclusively to the offices of the state of Bavaria, and not to federal government or municipality offices in the region.
 
Alternative for Germany (AfD) officials reportedly welcomed the announcement, while other parties voiced their concern about the CSU's religious policies ahead of state elections in six months' time. 
 
"Instead of nailing crucifixes to the walls of the authorities, it would do more justice to Christian responsibility to show mercy and charity in everyday political life," said Bavaria's state chair Sigi Hagl of the Green party.
 
The chairman of Die Linke, Bernd Riexinger, reacted similarly: "Instead of imposing a cross on every authority, the CSU should rather return to Christian values such as charity." 
 
Free Democrat (FDP) leader Christian Lindner said: "The way Markus Söder and the CSU permanently instrumentalize religions for party politics is reminiscent of (Turkish President) Erdogan. The Basic Law has no denomination!"
 
Söder immediately hung a cross in the entrance area of ​​the Bavarian State Chancellery after the Tuesday meeting, emphasizing that the symbol should be seen as an expression of elemental values ​​such as charity, human dignity and tolerance.
 
But the actual cross which was put up by the Minister-President does have a religious background. It hung in the Cabinet Room until 2008, was a gift from the former Munich Cardinal Friedrich Wetter and, according to Söder, was also consecrated by the religious figure.
 
In 2016, almost nine million of the approximately 12.8 million people living in Bavaria were  members of a church - much higher than the proportion of church members in other federal states. The south German state is one of the most Catholic regions in the country.
 
bavariachurchstatecrossreligion
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Couple attack passengers on Berlin train for interrupting oral sex
  2. The odd ways I’ve noticed myself slowly becoming a German
  3. Merkel denounces new anti-Semitism from Arab refugees
  4. Six golden rules for creating the ideal German cover letter and résumé
  5. These are the companies that German graduates are most keen to work for
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/04
Logistics of bringing retired mother to Germany
25/04
Recommended German children's books
25/04
Passive-aggressive notes
25/04
Cancelling current car insurance to go to another
25/04
Good horror films
24/04
Tax refund working less than 6 months/year
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/04
Return from Russia - the long walk home.
06/04
2018 Short Film Series - Berlin
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement