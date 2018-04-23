Merkel denounces new anti-Semitism from Arab refugees

<p>"We have a new phenomenon, as we have many refugees among whom there are, for example, people of Arab origin who bring another form of anti-Semitism into the country," Merkel told the private Channel 10 network.</p><p>Her remarks come after an alleged anti-Semitic attack Tuesday in Berlin caused a stir in Germany.</p><p>According the German tabloid Bild, the main alleged perpetrator, who surrendered to police, is a Syrian refugee who lived in a centre for migrants near Berlin.</p><p>In the interview, Merkel said the German government had appointed a commissioner to fight against anti-Semitism.</p><p>"The fact that no nursery, no school, no synagogue can be left without police protection dismays us," she said.</p><p>Merkel also reaffirmed that Israel's security was a central concern for Germany because of its "eternal responsibility" for the Holocaust.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong></p><ul dir="ltr"><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180201/lets-be-careful-before-we-talk-about-rising-anti-semitism-in-germany">Let's be careful before we talk about rising anti-Semitism in Germany</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180413/rappers-who-made-fun-of-holocaust-victims-in-song-win-german-music-prize">Controversy as ‘anti-Semitic' rappers win Germany's top music award</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180404/police-union-calls-for-children-to-be-taken-away-from-anti-semitic-parents">Police union calls for children to be taken away from anti-Semitic parents</a></strong></li></ul><p>But she rejected the possibility that Berlin would follow Washington's example and move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.</p><p>"We must work for a two-state solution, and according to that, the status of Jerusalem must be clarified," she said.</p><p>The US move has angered Palestinians who see east Jerusalem, annexed by Israel, as the capital of any future Palestinian state.</p><p>Merkel also reiterated Germany's support for the continuation of the Iran nuclear deal, which provides for curbs to Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for relief from international sanctions.</p><p>"We think it's better to have an agreement, even if it's not perfect, than no agreement," she said.</p><p>Israeli leaders and US President Donald Trump's administration think the deal - signed in 2015 between Iran and the world's five nuclear powers, plus Germany -- is too lax.</p><p>Trump has threatened to restore sanctions against Iran and withdraw from the deal if his European partners do not "fix" it by May 12th.</p>