Top German court rules that online ad blockers are legal

<p>In a legal battle dating back more than three years, the court found in favour of Adblock Plus, an app developed by a firm called Eyeo and Axel Springer, which publishes Germany's best-selling daily Bild and also owns dozens of online portals. </p><p>Developed 10 years ago and downloaded hundreds of millions of times, the open-source software Adblock Plus is one of the most popular ad-blocking programmes, aimed at preventing intrusive adverts from popping up on the screen and tracking a user's search history for commercial ends.</p><p>But websites dependent on advertising revenue to remain free-of-charge see the open source software as a scourge.</p><p>In its ruling, the court found that "the programme does not violate the law against unfair competition." </p><p>The judges ruled that the app did not interfere directly with Springer's ads. </p><p>"It is an autonomous decision of internet user to use the programme," they argued. </p><p>Eyeo drew up a "white list" and a "black list" of sites depending on how intrusive their ads were. </p>