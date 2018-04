An 800-metre area around the bomb find will need to be evacuated by 9am on Friday morning, police announced.

The evacuation zone covers the central railway station, the economy and transport ministries, an army hospital and the embassies of Indonesia and Uzbekistan, a police spokesman told AFP.

The Hauptbahnhof will be completely closed down during the disposal operation, meaning that regional and long distance trains will no longer be able to arrive at the central station. S-Bahn and U-Bahn services will also face disruption.

"Almost all lines will be running. Buses will circumnavigate the affected area and trams like the M5 and M8 can turn around and avoid the area," Petra Reetz, a spokesperson at Berlin Transport Authority (BVG) told Tagesspiegel. "However, we ask all passengers to allow more time."

“The operation will be big and it will be difficult,” a police spokesperson said.

Thousands of residents who live within the evacuation area will need to leave their homes, according to Tagesspiegel.

The fire brigade in Berlin has tweeted a map showing the area which will need to be cleared.

A few sections of a major Berlin hospital, the Charite, will also have to be cleared as it is located in the vicinity of the main station. The buildings affected include the northwest area of the Campus Charite in central Mitte, some buildings along Invalidenstrasse and a few outpatient and administration areas.

With regards to air traffic, a spokesman for Tegel Airport said there is a "very high probability that there will be no restrictions in flight operations."

Preparations for the bomb disposal will begin at 9am on Friday.

The bomb was discovered several days ago, weighs around 500 kilograms* and according to the Berlin police, is likely of British origin.

*An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported that the bomb weighed 1,500 kilograms.

