Teenager beaten to death during fight in southern Bavaria

<p>The teenager was on his way into the city centre to meet with friends when he became embroiled in an argument with other youths at around 6pm, <a href="http://www.pnp.de/lokales/stadt_und_landkreis_passau/passau_stadt/2913283_15-Jaehriger-aus-Obernzell-bei-Schlaegerei-in-Passau-toedlich-verletzt.html" target="_blank">the Passauer Neue Presse (PNP) reports.</a></p><p>The argument spiralled into physical conflict and the teenager was beaten to the floor where he lay unconscious.</p><p>The PNP reports that it took some time before emergency services were notified about the incident, despite the fact that many people bore witness to the crime.</p><p>When police did arrive, the other people involved in the fight fled. Six suspects were subsequently arrested as part of a wide-scale search.</p><p>A medic attempted to reanimate the youth. He was then brought to a hospital and died roughly an hour and a half later.</p><p>The suspects are aged between 14 and 25 and are of German, Polish and Tunisian heritage. On Tuesday they were still being held in custody.</p><p>It is still unclear why the fight broke out. Prosecutors say though that the victims and his attackers knew one another.</p>