Teenager killed by maypole in Rhine region

16 April 2018
10:20 CEST+02:00
Teenager killed by maypole in Rhine region
Photo: DPA
16 April 2018
10:20 CEST+02:00
A 15-year-old died in tragic circumstances on Sunday in a small town in western Germany as the community tried to erect a new Maibaum (maypole).

Dancing around the maypole is a central part of rural tradition in southern German, where villages erect ornately painted tree trunks in their village square. On May 1st every year, the new Maibaum are baptized in a party involving dancing, traditional music and lots of beer.

But on Sunday, preparations for the Maibaum festival ended in tragedy in the town of Nierendorf in Rhineland-Palatinate.

As a team attempted to erect the Maibaum, the trunk slipped into the hole which had been dug for it while a 15-year-old boy was still inside, police in the nearby town of Mayen reported.

The teenager was severely injured and was brought to a hospital in Bonn, but died shortly after.

It is still not clear why the tree slipped into the pit.

