Suspect on the run after woman raped on train after Munich football match

<p>The rape reportedly took place as fans of Borussia Mönchengladbach travelled back from Munich on a chartered train on Saturday evening. The football fans had been watching the team play Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga match.</p><p>The man allegedly pushed the 19-year-old woman into a train toilet before locking the door and raping her inside. The young woman phoned her parents after the crime, who then immediately informed the police.</p><p>Police officers met the young woman as she got off the train in Flörsheim in Hesse and then took her to a nearby hospital.</p><p>Officers then searched for the culprit at the next four stops that the train made, checking a total of 750 personal identity papers. The suspect was checked by police but was allowed to pass through the controls, as he only became a suspect on the next day.</p><p>Investigators were able to identify the suspect after a photograph emerged showing him and the victim on the train.</p><p>Police say the suspect is 30 years old, from Mönchengladbach and a German-Polish dual national.</p><p>Borussia Mönchengladbach have offered police their help in investigations.</p><p>“If we as a club can help in any way with solving this crime we will do so,” a spokesman said. “This is a disgusting crime and it is a disgrace that Borussia is connected to such an act.”</p>