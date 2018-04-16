Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Rats and rubbish: police clear out house of horrors in Berlin

DPA/The Local
DPA/The Local
@thelocalgermany
16 April 2018
12:05 CEST+02:00
Police evacuating the house on Monday. Photo: DPA
In the Berlin district of Wedding on Monday morning, police evacuated a dilapidated house where about 42 people had reportedly been living.

The evacuation was absolutely necessary as “a measure to avert danger" and in particular to protect the health of the residents, said Ephraim Gothe, member of the district council for urban development, social issues and health.

The house, located at the corner of Kameruner Str. and Lüderitz Str., has been declared uninhabitable by the owner.

About an hour after the eviction order was issued, about 42 people - many of them adults - were reportedly found in the house. They were asked to leave the building and are not allowed to make use of the house any longer.

Police who helped vacate the building wore white protective suits for hygienic reasons.

Among other things, the house had no running water at the time it was cleared out. Rubbish was also piled up in the yard, some of the house's windows were missing and there was a possible rat infestation.

