Prosecutors charge 94-year-old former Auschwitz guard

<p>The public prosecutor's office in Stuttgart said it had filed charges of accessory to murder with the regional court in nearby Mannheim against the unnamed suspect, a German citizen born in Ruma in today's Serbia.</p><p>The then 19-year-old began his training as a guard at the Auschwitz death camp in German-occupied Poland in October 1942 and worked from December 1942 until January 1943 "supporting camp operations and thus acts of extermination", prosecutors said.</p><p>"In this time, at least 15 rail transports arrived at the Auschwitz concentration camp after which people were immediately 'selected' based on their ability to work," they said.</p><p>"The prosecutor's office assumes that at least 13,335 of these people were classified as unfit to work and murdered in the gas chambers at Auschwitz-Birkenau."</p><p>The suspect said through his defence attorney that he was "not aware of the background, intent or procedures behind the killing" at Auschwitz.</p><p>The court in Mannheim must now decide if the case should go to trial. If so, the suspect will be tried before a juvenile court because he was a teenager at the time of his alleged crimes.</p><p>More than one million people, mostly European Jews, perished at Auschwitz-Birkenau, operated by the Nazis from 1940 until it was liberated by Russian forces on January 27, 1945.</p><p>The renewed German drive to bring to justice the last surviving perpetrators of the Holocaust follows a 2011 landmark court ruling.</p><p>For more than 60 years German courts had only prosecuted Nazi war criminals if evidence showed they had personally committed atrocities.</p><p>But in 2011 a Munich court sentenced John Demjanjuk to five years in prison for complicity in the extermination of Jews at the Sobibor camp, where he had served as a guard, establishing that all former camp guards can be tried.</p><p>Three cases against former Auschwitz guards since then have gone to trial in Germany. </p><p>Two of the aged defendants, Reinhold Hanning and Oskar Groening, were convicted and have since died while the case against a third, Hubert Zafke, was thrown out in 2016 following complaints that the judges were biased.</p>