Over 3,000 years old: Bronze Age boat recovered from Lake Constance

<p>The boat was discovered in 2015 by a snorkeler who had spotted it under water about 170 metres from the shore.</p><p>But it wasn’t until Thursday that the seven-metre-long boat was recovered and taken out of the lake. According to laboratory age determination tests, the boat is about 3,150 years old and originates from the Bronze Age.</p><p>The wreckage will now be taken to the State Archaeological Collection in Munich for further investigation, the State Office for the Preservation of Monuments in Bavaria said.</p><p>It is the oldest vessel to be found in Lake Constance to date, said Dorothee Ott from the State Office.</p>