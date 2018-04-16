Over 3,000 years old: Bronze Age boat recovered from Lake Constance

The boat was discovered in 2015 by a snorkeler who had spotted it under water about 170 metres from the shore.

But it wasn’t until Thursday that the seven-metre-long boat was recovered and taken out of the lake. According to laboratory age determination tests, the boat is about 3,150 years old and originates from the Bronze Age.

The wreckage will now be taken to the State Archaeological Collection in Munich for further investigation, the State Office for the Preservation of Monuments in Bavaria said.

It is the oldest vessel to be found in Lake Constance to date, said Dorothee Ott from the State Office.