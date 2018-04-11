Head doctor arrested for killing unwitting woman with cocaine during sex

Prosecutors are investigating a charge against the 42-year-old doctor of bodily harm leading to death, the Volksstimme reported on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old woman was reportedly involved in consensual oral sex with the doctor on February 20th, when she collapsed at his home in Halberstadt. She was brought to a local hospital by ambulance but died shortly after.

Prosecutors charge that he gave her cocaine without her knowing about it during oral sex.

The doctor from the Harzer Clinic is also suspected of secretly dosing three other women with cocaine during sex, although the other woman did not suffer serious adverse consequences.

Prosecutors say that it cannot be ruled out that other women in other parts of the country could have also unwittingly consumed cocaine after having intercourse with the doctor, as he had previously practised nationwide.