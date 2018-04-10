Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Heidelberg sauna aims to put end to frolicking by taking lovers to court

10 April 2018
Heidelberg sauna aims to put end to frolicking by taking lovers to court
Photo: DPA
The Badewelt in southern Germany took a couple to court on Monday after they refused to pay a hefty penalty for frolicking in the changing rooms. It is the first in a series of cases involving alleged steamy activity at the wellness centre.

The court case at the district court in Sinsheim about 30 kilometres from Heidelberg was settled within minutes of starting, according to Stern Online.

The Badewelt and the couple in question agreed that the couple would not visit the sauna for five years, while both sides agreed not to divulge details about what took place in the changing rooms.

SEE ALSO:

Originally Badewelt, a spa complex which claims to be home to the largest sauna in the world, had demanded from the couple that they pay a €600 fine for breaching the house rules, which clearly state that two people are not allowed to enter a changing room cabin at the same time.

The case from December last year is just the first of several which are set to appear before the district court. In all the cases, the sauna complex accuses couples of frolicking in its changing rooms and then refusing to pay a €600 fine for breaking the house rules.

Many of the couples have denied that hey had sex in the changing rooms, accusing the sauna of spying on them and treating them in a rough and aggressive manner.

"There was a knock on the door and we were told to come out immediately, even though I was undressed," one female guest told the Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung.

"They treated us like we were serious criminals," another man told the newspaper.

A further nine cases are awaiting trial.

