German physics Nobel laureate Peter Grünberg dies

<p>Professor Grünberg died last week, said a statement by the Research Centre Juelich near Cologne, mourning the loss of "an excellent researcher" and "well-respected and popular colleague".</p><p>Grünberg received the 2007 Nobel prize for physics, together with French scientist Albert Fert, after both had separately discovered so-called giant magnetoresistance (GMR) which led to a breakthrough in the development of gigabyte hard disks.</p><p>Their work laid the foundations for the field of spintronics, which exploits the quantum mechanical spin of electrons for micro- and nanoelectronics, with applications ranging from video tape to MP3 players and hard disks, said the centre.</p><p>"Without exaggeration one can say Peter Grünberg and his discovery of giant magnetoresistance decisively changed our lives," said the institute in a statement.</p><p>"Without him, modern computers and smartphones as we know them would be unthinkable."</p><p>Grünberg also received the 2006 European Inventor of the Year award by the European Commission, the German president's Future Prize in 1989, and honours in Israel, Japan and Turkey.</p>