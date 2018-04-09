Two deadly accidents mark start of motorbike season

According to police in Lower Saxony, police reported at least nine injured bikers on the roads of the rural state.

In southern Thuringia a 21-year-old man died when he crashed his vehicle for unexplained reasons on a farm lane.

In southern Bavaria a 66-year-old man died when he lost control of his vehicle on a bend in the road. He later succumbed to his injuries.

A 51-year-old in Baden-Württemberg meanwhile sustained life-threatening injuries when he collided with a car. The driver of the car apparently did not see the motorcyclist as he crossed the street from a farm lane.

Police in Rhineland-Palatinate warned that accidents are particularly common at the start of the motorbike season. The cause is often bikers not keeping a proper distance for driving too fast.

“A bike tour isn’t just fun on two wheels,” the Rhineland-Palatinate police said.

According to the Interior Ministry, motorcyclists have a higher risk of accidents compared to other transport users.