Woman jailed for 10 years for killing and freezing two babies

<p>The 46-year-old, known as Steffi S., was sentenced to nine and a half years by the court in Halle in central-eastern Germany for the wilful homicide of the children, a judiciary spokeswoman said.</p><p>The frozen bodies were discovered in January at the woman's apartment in Benndorf, a village of 2,000 people in eastern Germany, after her partner raised the alarm.</p><p>Following a hidden pregnancy, Steffi S. in 2004 gave birth in her bathtub to a healthy girl whom she immediately put in a plastic bag and placed - still alive -- in her freezer, the newspaper Mitteldeutschland Zeitung reported.</p><p>She did the same thing four years later after giving birth to a healthy boy.</p><p>According to test results, both babies were born healthy.</p><p>The prosecution had requested a 10-year sentence for the woman, who also has two older children, while the defence had asked for six years.</p><p>Steffi S. admitted the facts in the case, but claimed she had been overworked.</p><p>"What I did is serious. I have to be punished for it," the woman told the court, the Mitteldeutschland Zeitung reported.</p>