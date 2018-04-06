Summer heat expected over weekend as mercury set to rise to 25C

Temperatures in Germany have been yo-yo-ing between winter chill and summer heat in recent days. But the DWD says that summer will take the upper hand over the weekend.

A high pressure has spread over the country, the DWD states, bringing with it beautiful blue skies and warm air, with the mercury rising ever further into the 20s over the coming days.

On Friday, the south and west of the country will enjoy the best weather, with highs of between 15C and 19C.

The rest of the country will be considerably cooler, with temperatures remaining somewhere between 10C and 14C.

Clear skies will make for a cold night on Friday though, with the thermometer dropping all the way down to freezing point in the east.

At the start of the weekend the skies will be clear across the whole country, except for the occasional high cloud in the west and northwest. Germans will also have a chance to put some colour in their skin with highs of 23C inland, while on the coast a cool wind will temper the heat down to 18C.

On Sunday, thick clouds will begin to cover the west of the country, but the air will keep getting warmer. Much of the country will enjoy temperatures peaking at 25C.

After thick snowfall over the Easter weekend in Berlin, Hamburg and other parts of the north and east, the change in the weather is particularly dramatic.

So it’s time to pack away your woolly hats and to fire up the barbecue.