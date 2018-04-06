Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Summer heat expected over weekend as mercury set to rise to 25C

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 April 2018
10:08 CEST+02:00
weathersundwdforecast

Share this article

Summer heat expected over weekend as mercury set to rise to 25C
Sun in Dresden on Tuesday, April 3rd. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 April 2018
10:08 CEST+02:00
The German Weather Service (DWD) has predicted that much of the country will be basking in warm summer temperatures on Sunday - a week after thick snowfall.

Temperatures in Germany have been yo-yo-ing between winter chill and summer heat in recent days. But the DWD says that summer will take the upper hand over the weekend.

A high pressure has spread over the country, the DWD states, bringing with it beautiful blue skies and warm air, with the mercury rising ever further into the 20s over the coming days.

On Friday, the south and west of the country will enjoy the best weather, with highs of between 15C and 19C.

The rest of the country will be considerably cooler, with temperatures remaining somewhere between 10C and 14C.

Clear skies will make for a cold night on Friday though, with the thermometer dropping all the way down to freezing point in the east.

At the start of the weekend the skies will be clear across the whole country, except for the occasional high cloud in the west and northwest. Germans will also have a chance to put some colour in their skin with highs of 23C inland, while on the coast a cool wind will temper the heat down to 18C.

On Sunday, thick clouds will begin to cover the west of the country, but the air will keep getting warmer. Much of the country will enjoy temperatures peaking at 25C.

After thick snowfall over the Easter weekend in Berlin, Hamburg and other parts of the north and east, the change in the weather is particularly dramatic.

So it’s time to pack away your woolly hats and to fire up the barbecue.

weathersundwdforecast
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Mother and son found dead at home in Hanover after mauling by dog
  2. Ten excellent reasons to become a Member of The Local
  3. Prost! Why Germans make eye contact when they clink glasses
  4. 10 beauty spots that show a different side of grimy Berlin
  5. Man on trial for defrauding bottle deposit machine of €1.2 million
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/04
English-speaking board game night in Cologne
06/04
German Inheritance Laws
06/04
Munich babysitters available
05/04
April Fools' day in Germany
05/04
Wireless HDMI setup
05/04
How to get your ELSTER digital certificate (Mandatory for Freelancer/Self-employed and for VAT charging)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

06/04
2018 Short Film Series - Berlin
21/03
Web Services Development
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
View all notices
Advertisement