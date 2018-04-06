Germany’s new government already bogged down in spat over refugee reunions

<p>Conservatives among Merkel's Christian Democrats are keen to restrict as heavily as possible so-called "family reunifications" that would allow some of the million-plus migrants and refugees who have arrived since 2015 to bring in relatives.</p><p>That has stirred the ire of Social Democrats (SPD), the reluctant junior partners who helped Merkel into office to end the longest period of post-election limbo in post-World War II German history.</p><p>In their painstakingly-negotiated coalition deal, the parties agreed that up to 1,000 people per month could enter Germany under family reunification, with only immediate relatives eligible.</p><p>New Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is eager to tighten the screws further, with a draft law that would prevent people dependent on social benefits from bringing in family members and further restrict which relations are eligible, including ruling out siblings.</p><p>Many people who arrived in Germany as refugees are yet to join the labour market, undergoing job training or language classes, and would therefore not qualify.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20171116/life-in-suspense-the-refugees-in-germany-who-cant-reunite-with-their-families" target="_blank">Life in suspense - the refugees who can't reunite with their families</a></strong></p><p>Seehofer is a former leader of the ultra-conservative CSU, the smaller Bavarian sister party of Merkel's more centrist CDU.</p><p>He is keen to burnish his outfit's anti-immigration credentials ahead of a state election later this year, when they will face a stiff challenge from anti-Islam, anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD).</p><p>"We don't want an influx into the social system. That's also how we've discussed this within the coalition," he told Der Spiegel magazine's Saturday edition.</p><p>Two years ago, Seehofer blasted Merkel's 2015 decision to open Germany's borders to refugees arriving in Europe via the so-called "Balkan route" from the Middle East, saying it had produced a "rule of injustice" in Europe's most populous nation.</p><p>Arriving in his Berlin ministry after being ejected from the state premiership in prosperous Bavaria, he lost no time before stirring up controversy with a declaration that "Islam does not belong to Germany", which is home to around four million Muslims.</p><p><strong>'Coalition would be over'</strong></p><p>Social democrats, already smarting from the concessions made on immigration in the coalition agreement, have bristled at Seehofer's sallies in the media and at the draft law.</p><p>Foreign Minister Heiko Maas declared that "we will not agree to any draft which we consider to be mainly aimed at reducing numbers" allowed to enter Germany.</p><p>But Seehofer's CSU party colleagues have backed him to the hilt.</p><p>"If the Social Democrats don't cooperate, the 'grand coalition' would be over" less than a month after Merkel was sworn in, deputy leader of the conservative parliamentary group Georg Nuesslein told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.</p><p>The family reunification row is just one front in a broader battle over immigration, integration and Islam in German society that has pitted the SPD against the CDU/CSU.</p><p>Seehofer is also keen to speed up expulsions of people whose asylum applications are refused, many of whom spend months or years contesting the decisions in the courts or acquire a "tolerated" residence status.</p><p>After weeks of mud-slinging, some among the conservatives are uncomfortable with the relentless focus on such themes.</p><p>"The question is: do we really win elections by naming the topics that stir people up without changing anything?" asked Armin Laschet, CDU state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia.</p><p>Merkel will be counting on the support of moderates like Laschet to contain bubbling discontent on the right of her party.</p><p>Health Minister Jens Spahn, a rising star of the CDU's right wing seen as a potential future candidate for the chancellorship, has spent his first weeks in office giving interviews urging more "law and order" in troubled city districts.</p><p>He has also chided feminist pro-abortion campaigners, saying they cared more about animal rights than unborn children, and declared that long-term unemployed people were not poor.</p><p>A government spokesman said Spahn's statements were his "personal" views, not government policy.</p>