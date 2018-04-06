Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

German car firms 'would be worst hit' by trade war between China and US

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 April 2018
16:33 CEST+02:00

Share this article

German car firms 'would be worst hit' by trade war between China and US
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 April 2018
16:33 CEST+02:00
A recent study has shown that German companies such as BMW and Daimler would suffer more than their American counterparts if China were to follow through on its threat to impose import tariffs.

German carmakers with big US operations like BMW and Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler would be worse hit by proposed Chinese import tariffs than American auto firms, a study has found.

"The Germans stand to lose the most in absolute terms if the tariffs are enforced," a study by asset managers AllianceBernstein (AB) showed.

Business information company IHS estimated BMW would export 89,000 vehicles from America to China in 2018, while Mercedes would ship 65,000, making them by far the biggest US-China exporters.

US-made cars accounted for around 280,000 imports into China last year, behind top importer Japan but ahead of Germany.

But aside from electric-car pioneer Tesla -- where China is projected to account for more than 15 percent of shipments of its Model S and X lines this year -- other US-based manufacturers should send less than 10,000 cars each to China, limiting the impact.

Most of the American-built BMWs and Mercedes sent to China were costly SUVs, which could increase in price by up to 20 percent if Beijing implements its threatened tariff increases, according to AB.

Cars are just one sensitive US export on China's $50-billion hit-list, which also includes politically charged products like soybeans and aircraft.

Beijing suggested the levies as a possible response if US President Donald Trump imposes threatened tariffs on a $50 billion tally of Chinese imports.

But in the latest step in an escalating trans-Pacific war of words, Trump said he would slap a further $100 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing retaliated.

If the two sides do not climb down and go ahead with the border taxes, it could "nudge" the German manufacturers towards producing cars for China locally rather than shipping them from the United States, AB suggested.

Nevertheless, it's "probably too soon to start talking about strategic change" from the firms in response to the trade sabre-rattling, the analysts added.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Mother and son found dead at home in Hanover after mauling by dog
  2. Ten excellent reasons to become a Member of The Local
  3. Prost! Why Germans make eye contact when they clink glasses
  4. 10 beauty spots that show a different side of grimy Berlin
  5. Man on trial for defrauding bottle deposit machine of €1.2 million
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/04
English-speaking board game night in Cologne
06/04
German Inheritance Laws
06/04
Munich babysitters available
05/04
April Fools' day in Germany
05/04
Wireless HDMI setup
05/04
How to get your ELSTER digital certificate (Mandatory for Freelancer/Self-employed and for VAT charging)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

06/04
2018 Short Film Series - Berlin
21/03
Web Services Development
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
View all notices
Advertisement