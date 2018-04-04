Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Storms set to hit Germany before weekend sunshine

The Local
4 April 2018
Storms are set to hit Eastern areas of Germany on Wednesday night, but the rains will give way to sunshine and warmth at the weekend.

Hail, high winds and heavy rains are set to hit eastern areas of the country on Wednesday night, as a low pressure system edges across Germany from the west, the German Weather Service (DWD) reports. 

After milder weather in recent days, Germany is set to be hit by the cold front of a low pressure system sweeping across Western Europe.

On Wednesday, rainfall is expected in western areas, while the east braces itself for an evening of storms. 

Temperatures are then set to drop as the storms clear on Thursday and Friday, with highs of between 10C and 15C across the country. 

There is more to look forward to in a few days time, as clouds give way to sunnier conditions and highs of up to 25C at the weekend.

weatherstormsunshine
