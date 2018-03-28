Snowfall in north Germany as low pressure spreads over country

The cold front has carried polar weather to Germany, causing the unpleasant, damp conditions that pervade over the country on Wednesday, the German Weather Service (DWD) reports.

Thick, wet snow fell throughout the morning in Berlin. And on Wednesday evening the snowfall is predicted to intensify in the northeast of the country.

Across the country, temperatures will struggle to rise above 10C before Friday.

But as the Easter weekend begins, spring will begin to push through, with clear skies across much of the country and temperatures all the way up to 17C near the Alps in southern Germany.

But the good times are set to be desperately short lived. Wet air will travel up into Germany from Italy on Saturday, leading to have rain and snowfall in the south and east of the country.