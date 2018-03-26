Germany to expel four Russian diplomats over UK spy attack

<p>"After the Salisbury poisoning Russia has still not helped clarify the situation. We did not take this decision lightly," foreign minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter.</p><p>The move comes as part of a coordinated effort by EU nations and the US to punish Russia over the brazen nerve agent attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4th.</p><div>The Süddeutsche Zeitung first reported on Monday that four Russian diplomats connected to the country’s intelligence agencies would be kicked out of Berlin.</div><p>Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter are both in a coma after being poisoned with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury on March 4th.</p><p>London, the United States and the European Union have blamed the Russian state for the attack, although Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement.</p><p>The incident has caused a major diplomatic row, with the EU recalling its ambassador to Moscow and several EU countries set to follow Britain’s suit in expelling diplomats it believes are posing as spies.</p><p>Russia responded by expelling its own diplomats and shutting down the British Council cultural organisation.</p>