Berlin to drop Airbnb 'ban' on renting out main homes

<p>Authorities in the German capital Berlin have decided to soften one of Europe's strictest regimes for short-term rental firms such as Airbnb, allowing private individuals to rent out their main home without time limitations.</p><p>The new rule will come into effect on May 1.</p><p>The news comes after the Berlin administrative court confirmed in several rulings that home sharing does not impact the local housing market.</p><p>A May 2016 ruling had clamped down on the practice, allowing home owners to only renting out one room via specialised web portals such as Airbnb or Wimdu, with a €100,000 fine available for those breaching the rule.</p><p>Airbnb Germany head Alexander Schwarz hailed the rule change: "We welcome that Berlin embraces home-sharing in creating new rules that benefit regular people who want to share their homes with travellers".</p><p>Under the new law owners will only be allowed to rent out second or holiday homes for 90 days a year. Rents have traditionally been low in Berlin compared with other major German cities.</p><p>But they have risen substantially in recent years, prompting city authorities to crackdown on online rentals, fearing a potential shortage of accommodation for residents in favour of tourists while also pushing rentals higher.</p><p>After the initial restrictions came in, however, city governors noted that many owners were managing to get around the limits and also found themselves having to deal with a raft of appeals.</p><p>Four months after the restrictions came in one court allowed through an exception for the owners of a pied-a-terre in the German capital.</p><p>City authorities estimate between 20,000 and 30,000 properties or rooms are rented out on a temporary basis.</p>