In 2017, a full 328,000 lawsuits were filed to appeal against asylum decisions, more than twice as many as the previous year, reported the Süddeutsche Zeitung on Friday.

Citing statistics from the Federal Office of Migration and Refugees (BAMF), the paper pointed out that, when one includes the results of those appeals, a total of 99.9 percent of asylum seekers from Syria were granted asylum, 47 percent of those from Afghanistan and 34 percent of those from Turkey.

Overall, 53 percent of applicants received asylum last year in Germany, well below the figure in 2016 of 71 percent.

Around 9,000 unaccompanied minors entered Germany as asylum seekers in 2017. Around 80 to 90 percent were granted either refugee status or given subsidiary protection, reported the newspaper.

Of those, only 25 percent of them were granted full refugee status and were granted the right to apply for close family members to join them in Germany.

Critics say the high number of appeals are partly down to mistakes during the asylum process.

Die Linke (Left Party) spokesperson Ulla Jelpke said that official consultations for refugees before the decision about their status were “urgently needed” to avoid misunderstandings, she told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The figures, which come from a parliamentary questioned posed by Die Linke, also thrown up an unexplained difference in BAMF approval rates in the various German states.

Despite the fact that BAMF is a federal organization, the approval rate for applications is much lower in Bavaria than the nationwide average.

"There shouldn't be different chances of getting asylum in Germany like some kind of lottery," said Jelpke.