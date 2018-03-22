Thieves outwit police by driving 48-tonne crane through Germany

<p>How is it possible to escape the attentions of the police while driving a 48-tonne red crane through Germany? While this might sound like an impossible task, some thieves have managed it.</p><p>They stole the huge vehicle from a Stuttgart construction yard on Sunday evening and have since driven it hundreds of kilometres without being caught.</p><p>One sighting which has since been confirmed was on a state road near Herzberg in the Harz region in Lower Saxony.</p><p>Indicating that the thieves are driving in loops to throw police off the trail, a sighting also happened in Erfurt, southeast of the Harz region on Thursday. Police are assessing the credibility of the sighting.</p><p>While the Harz region is roughly 450 kilometres northeast of Stuttgart, Erfurt is roughly 110 kilometres southeast of the Harz mountains.</p><p>In the meantime police forces across Europe have been alerted to the missing crane.</p><p>The machine’s owner, Rainer Schmid, explained on Thursday that it is not too hard to drive it. "Whoever can drive a truck can also drive a crane," he said.</p><p>Schmid has offered a reward of €5,000 to anyone who has information that leads to the crane being found. The vehicle has a value of around €200,000.</p><p>"There has been a lot of reaction," he said, adding that even biker clubs had gotten in touch wanting to help out.</p><div>If it comes to a car chase, it should be over fairly quickly - the crane has a maximum speed of 55 km/h. And its fuel tank also only takes it 350 kilometres, meaning the unusual vehicle should have come to the attention of the staff at least one gas station.</div>