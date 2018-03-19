Yes, it’s freezing... but watch out for sunburn

<p>The warning came after a weekend of disruption across Germany with high winds, snow and freezing air.</p><p>In the coming days though, the temperature will begin to rise, signalling hope for the beginning of spring.</p><p>In Berlin the mercury dropped to -4C on Monday morning. Over the weekend there were similar temperatures in the capital, although it remained dry.</p><p>The severe weather played havoc with public transport in several regions of the country.</p><p>Airport runways at Leipzig, Halle and Dresden had to be cleared of snow on Saturday and some flights were cancelled during the weekend, according to Spiegel.</p><p>On the high-speed rail route route between Cologne and Berlin, an ICE train with 600 people on board collided with a fallen tree which had blown over in the strong winds. Nobody was injured in the incident. Part of the route was temporarily closed and a replacement bus service was put in place.</p><p>Travel chaos also affected one of Leipzig’s most important exhibition days, the Leipzig Book Fair, which had 14,000 fewer guests than expected.</p><p>Meanwhile a storm in the Harz mountain region reportedly reached hurricane strength winds of around 115 km per hour.</p><p>Large parts of the country were covered in snow, while in Thuringia, several drivers were stuck in snowdrifts.</p><p>Meanwhile, in Hesse dozens of uprooted trees caused disruption to the transport network.</p><p>In the coming days, forecasters expect temperatures to slowly increase.</p><p>However, the German Weather Service (DWD) warned there could be a risk of sunburn because of very dry air and bright sunshine, despite the low temperatures.</p><p>On Monday night, there is likely to be widespread frost with temperatures sinking as low as -15C in some parts of the country.</p><p>In Berlin there is a risk of snow showers on Tuesday, with highs of 4C and lows of -7C. The mercury is forecast to rise to 7C on Wednesday and 9C on Saturday.</p><p>The DWD told Spiegel that the late winter isn’t unusual, adding that "every five to ten years you can expect snowfall in March."</p>