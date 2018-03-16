Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Monitors at Berlin airport to be replaced for €500,000 before ever being used

16 March 2018
10:41 CET+01:00
Photo: DPA
16 March 2018
Planners at Berlin’s BER airport have confirmed that they are getting rid of 750 monitors which have reached the end of their life cycles. Despite never being used, the monitors always had electricity running through them.

They never announced a single arrival or departure, nor did they ever inform a single passenger of a delay or a gate change. The 750 monitors at BER airport remained blank for six years. Nonetheless, they have now reached the end of their lives due to the fact that they were constantly connected to the airport's electricity circuitry.

BER spokesman Hannes Stefan Hönemann confirmed on Thursday that the screens have been burned out by six years of being pumped full of electricity. He confirmed that the monitors would be replaced at a cost of €500,000.

Not all of them will be thrown straight onto the rubbish heap though; 100 are to be given a second life at Berlin’s two infamously provincial airports, Tegel and Schönefeld.

The long-delayed airport, which was described as a “shitshow” by its last spokesman, was supposed to open in 2011. But construction work on the terminal building still continues as inadequacies in the fire safety system have not yet been fixed.

City authorities hope the airport will be opened in autumn 2020. National newspaper Die Welt has its doubts, asking why the monitors are being replaced immediately even though it is far from clear when they airport will open. The newspaper suggests that BER look into developing a floating hologram system, which is likely to be all the rage in the year 2050.

