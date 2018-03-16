Merkel visit to Paris gives Macron chance to put EU reforms back on the table

<div>Macron has called for a major reform drive to reinvigorate the European Union at a time of rising populist challenges. His proposals include a common eurozone finance minister and budget.</div><div>But he knows his plans won't get far without the support of Europe's biggest economy, which has been without a new government during nearly six months of tortuous coalition talks following September elections.</div><div>"It's certainly a day Macron has long been waiting for," said Sebastien Maillard of the Jacques Delors Institute.</div><div>"There's a shared sense of urgency" on the part of both leaders ahead of European Parliament elections next year, which could give eurosceptic parties a greater foothold, Maillard said.</div><div>The surprisingly strong showings by far-right and anti-establishment parties in Italy's elections this month have only reinforced fears that traditional parties are failing to meet voters' demands.</div><div>"We've been buffeted, but audacity is our response" for getting deeper EU integration back on track, Macron said in September in laying out his reform plans for the bloc.</div><div>His other ideas for a post-Brexit shake-up are to create a parliament for the 19-member eurozone and a European "rapid reaction force" to work with national armies.</div><div><img alt="Merkel and Macron put defence at heart of blooming ties" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/422cd242119c7344f834cf8c1487a18cd622b7a31892621918e4864cf151b882.jpg" style="height: 434px; width: 640px;" title="Merkel and Macron put defence at heart of blooming ties" /></div><div><i>Photo: AFP</i></div><div><strong>Macron's been waiting</strong></div><div>Merkel's decision to make a quick visit to Paris signals that both leaders are anxious to get the "Franco-German motor" back up and running, analysts say.</div><div>"Merkel is fully aware that Macron has been waiting for a response on his reform projects for the EU, and more specifically the eurozone," said Sabine von Oppeln, a political scientist at the Free University of Berlin.</div><div>"Going immediately to France is a sign that she takes his proposals very seriously," she said.</div><div>But finding common ground is likely to prove elusive on several key issues, even though the two want to project a sense that EU reform is moving forward.</div><div>Among the issues where France and Germany can reach a shared position, Maillard cited a new push to confront the migrant crisis that has rocked the continent, and more effective taxation of digital economy giants.</div><div>"The two countries are well aware that this theme will be at the centre of the coming European elections," he said.</div><div>"It's an area where they can come together and show that the situation is under control."</div><div><img alt="Macron outshines Merkel as EU\'s top diplomat" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/c9bb1f10447aa02a5530c6b5a0222b094fd54fe6190672ce78f3b861529298e0.jpg" title="Macron outshines Merkel as EU\'s top diplomat" /></div><div><i>Photo: AFP</i></div><div><strong>Money matters</strong></div><div>The two leaders are also likely to voice a spirited defence of the rule of law, a response to the populist governments in Poland, Hungary and others in eastern Europe which have repeatedly clashed with Brussels.</div><div>The diplomatic tensions with Russia in the wake of an ex-spy's poisoning with a rare nerve agent in Britain give added impetus for strengthening European unity and defence.</div><div>Analysts say Merkel will have to win over many in Germany on deeper military cooperation, such as the future European combat jet.</div><div>Even trickier will be a meeting of minds on reforming the eurozone, not least Macron's call for a European Monetary Fund that could help member states when they run into trouble.</div><div>"The big question is how much money should be invested in the eurozone... Not to mention the question of a eurozone finance minister, which isn't likely to go down well in Germany," Von Oppeln said.</div><div>And Merkel reiterated this week that Berlin remains opposed to any mutualisation of debt in Europe, in which the debt loads of individual countries would be spread across the bloc.</div>