Dozens injured in Cologne tram crash, driver reportedly drunk

<p>A spokesman for Cologne police confirmed on Friday morning that a breathalyzer test had shown up positive for the driver. Police are yet to release the results of a blood test.</p><p>The 55-year-old driver steered a tram of the Line 18 into another tram which was already stopped at the Eifelwall station.</p><p>The impact was so fierce that it smashed the window panes and pushed the back of the front tram off the tracks.</p><p>One of the passengers on the tram was reportedly seriously injured but his situation is not believed to be life threatening.</p><p>The Cologne Transport Company (KVB) said that it has never had a similar incident in its history.</p>