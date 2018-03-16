Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Dozens injured in Cologne tram crash, driver reportedly drunk

16 March 2018
09:07 CET+01:00
The site of the accident at the Eifelwall. Photo: DPA
16 March 2018
Over 40 people were injured when two trams collided at a station just outside Cologne’s Altstadt on Thursday evening. Police suspect one driver of being drunk.

A spokesman for Cologne police confirmed on Friday morning that a breathalyzer test had shown up positive for the driver. Police are yet to release the results of a blood test.

The 55-year-old driver steered a tram of the Line 18 into another tram which was already stopped at the Eifelwall station.

The impact was so fierce that it smashed the window panes and pushed the back of the front tram off the tracks.

One of the passengers on the tram was reportedly seriously injured but his situation is not believed to be life threatening.

The Cologne Transport Company (KVB) said that it has never had a similar incident in its history.

