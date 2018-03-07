Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

German government condemns AfD lawmakers' Damascus visit

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 March 2018
16:33 CET+01:00
afdsyriadamascusrefugees

Share this article

German government condemns AfD lawmakers' Damascus visit
Daily life in Damascus. Photo: Uncredited/SANA/DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 March 2018
16:33 CET+01:00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman on Wednesday condemned a visit by politicians of the far-right AfD party to the "inhumane" Syrian regime.

"People who court this regime disqualify themselves," said Steffen Seibert on the Damascus trip by six members of the Alternative for Germany party.

"The Syrian regime demonstrates on a daily basis how inhumane its actions are," he said, noting that the suffering of civilians in Idlib, Aleppo and East Ghouta is "suffering that President (Bashar al) Assad ordered or condones".

The German foreign ministry was not informed about the AfD lawmakers' trip ahead of time, a spokeswoman said.

The group of six, comprised of four members from Germany's national parliament and two state lawmakers, arrived in Damascus on Monday for talks with pro-regime officials and a tour they said aimed at getting a real idea of the situation on the ground.

They said they were "surprised" at scenes of normal life in Damascus as they push their bid for Berlin to start sending refugees back to the war-torn country.

The group is being led by Christian Blex, a member of North Rhine-Westphalia's regional parliament, who posted pictures on Facebook of his Monday meeting with Syria's pro-regime Grand Mufti Ahmed Badreddin Hassoun.

Hassoun often appears alongside Assad for religious occasions and has in the past warned against Western interference in his country, threatening terror attacks in Europe.

The anti-Islam, anti-immigrant AfD entered the Bundestag for the first time last year, capitalizing on anger over an influx of more than a million asylum seekers in Germany since 2015.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday that parts of the AfD may warrant surveillance by Germany's domestic intelligence agency.

"At least some groups within the AfD appear to have set themselves up to become a new political home for neo-Nazis," Maas told Der Spiegel weekly.

"Parts of the AfD have long been on the path to becoming a case for the domestic intelligence service."

As one of its first acts in parliament, the party proposed striking a deal with Assad to repatriate Syrian refugees, who make up the largest number of newcomers in Germany. The motion was rejected.

More than 340,000 people have been killed and millions displaced in Syria since the civil war started in 2011.

afdsyriadamascusrefugees
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to getting more women into leadership positions

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways to optimize your application in the German job market
  2. Who are Germany's foreign population and where do they live?
  3. The 10 rules you need to know if you get sick in Germany
  4. Hatred against Germans is increasing in Berlin, says city’s interior minister
  5. Attackers still on run after near-fatal acid attack on German business exec
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/03
Pet cats in rented apartments
08/03
How to get rid of body fat?
08/03
Consequence of not paying German taxes
07/03
Munich babysitters wanted
07/03
Vinyl record shops
07/03
Buying an apartment still inhabited by a tenant
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement