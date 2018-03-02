Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
New statistics show pickpocketing and burglaries in Berlin have decreased

2 March 2018
New statistics show pickpocketing and burglaries in Berlin have decreased
Photo: DPA
The number of criminal offences recorded in the German capital has gone down, according to statistics released by the police on Friday.

Whereas in 2016, police crime statistics show that 520,437 offences took place in Berlin, that figure slightly dropped to 520,400 offences recorded last year.

“Berlin has become a bit safer again," said Berlin interior minister Andreas Geisel on Friday during a presentation.

The crime clearance rate moreover rose slightly by 2.2 percent to just over 44 percent.

The figures also show that pickpocketing in the capital is down by almost 40 percent - partly due to the fact that perpetrators working together could be arrested as a group.

Burglaries in apartments and basements have also decreased significantly. Property offences accounted for almost 44 percent of all crimes.

Conversely the number of dangerous bodily injuries has increased. There have also been more cases of attacks on rescue workers.

SEE ALSO: Politicians condemn New Year’s Eve attacks on police and firefighters

