New statistics show pickpocketing and burglaries in Berlin have decreased

<p>Whereas in 2016, police crime statistics show that 520,437 offences took place in Berlin, that figure slightly dropped to 520,400 offences recorded last year.</p><p>“Berlin has become a bit safer again," said Berlin interior minister Andreas Geisel on Friday during a presentation.</p><p>The crime clearance rate moreover rose slightly by 2.2 percent to just over 44 percent.</p><p>The figures also show that pickpocketing in the capital is down by almost 40 percent - partly due to the fact that perpetrators working together could be arrested as a group.</p><p>Burglaries in apartments and basements have also decreased significantly. Property offences accounted for almost 44 percent of all crimes.</p><p>Conversely the number of dangerous bodily injuries has increased. There have also been more cases of attacks on rescue workers.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180102/politicians-condemn-new-years-eve-attacks-on-police-and-firefighters">Politicians condemn New Year’s Eve attacks on police and firefighters</a></strong></p>