SPD leaders expect to clear coalition deal hurdle with Merkel's conservatives

<p>Some 460,000 members of the SPD are holding a referendum on whether to back a hard-fought accord for a government with the conservatives.</p><p>The results to be announced on Sunday morning could either end a political stalemate in the country five months after inconclusive elections, or sink it into deeper crisis.</p><p>In an interview with German broadcaster RBB-Inforadio, the party's general secretary Lars Klingbeil said he expected that "we will get a 'yes' on Sunday'".</p><p>Hours before the postal vote closed on Friday, another leading member of the SPD warned the rank-and-file against torpedoing the deal.</p><p>"It would be bad for Europe, Germany and the SPD," Stephan Weil told Welt daily, adding that it would open up a "period of political instability".</p><p>The make-or-break vote for Germany's next government will essentially also determine Chancellor Angela Merkel's political future.</p><p>If the yes-sayers prevail, Merkel would begin her fourth term in mid-March.</p><p>But if the SPD rejects the deal, Europe's biggest economy probably faces snap elections that could hasten an end to Merkel's leadership after 12 years in power.</p>