Kentucky Fried Chicken set to expand threefold in Germany

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-6148daa7-e5fe-037f-59fc-b9e4e673ecd4">Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) announced on Friday that their German restaurants would see a threefold increase within the next five to seven years, bringing the total number from 163 to 500.</p><p>Demand for their fried chicken picked up in 2017, with KFC sales climbing 10 percent to €243.7 million. The restaurant network expansion is expected to generate a billion euros in additional sales.</p><p>KFC faces competition from other growing fast food chains in Germany; Burger King has also announced plans to bring their total number of shops from 700 to 1,000 by 2023.</p><p>McDonald’s reigns as the most widespread American fast food chain in Germany, with 1,500 branches throughout the country.</p><p>The Kentucky-based company "Yum! Brands" owns KFC in addition to another popular American fast food chain - Pizza Hut.</p>