Kentucky Fried Chicken set to expand threefold in Germany

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) announced on Friday that their German restaurants would see a threefold increase within the next five to seven years, bringing the total number from 163 to 500.

Demand for their fried chicken picked up in 2017, with KFC sales climbing 10 percent to €243.7 million. The restaurant network expansion is expected to generate a billion euros in additional sales.

KFC faces competition from other growing fast food chains in Germany; Burger King has also announced plans to bring their total number of shops from 700 to 1,000 by 2023.

McDonald’s reigns as the most widespread American fast food chain in Germany, with 1,500 branches throughout the country.

The Kentucky-based company "Yum! Brands" owns KFC in addition to another popular American fast food chain - Pizza Hut.