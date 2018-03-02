Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Kentucky Fried Chicken set to expand threefold in Germany

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
2 March 2018
10:15 CET+01:00
kfcfast foodchickenfood

Share this article

Kentucky Fried Chicken set to expand threefold in Germany
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
2 March 2018
10:15 CET+01:00
Fast food fans have a reason to rejoice! The American chain has announced it will be growing to 500 restaurants in Deutschland within the next five to seven years.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) announced on Friday that their German restaurants would see a threefold increase within the next five to seven years, bringing the total number from 163 to 500.

Demand for their fried chicken picked up in 2017, with KFC sales climbing 10 percent to €243.7 million. The restaurant network expansion is expected to generate a billion euros in additional sales.

KFC faces competition from other growing fast food chains in Germany; Burger King has also announced plans to bring their total number of shops from 700 to 1,000 by 2023.

McDonald’s reigns as the most widespread American fast food chain in Germany, with 1,500 branches throughout the country.

The Kentucky-based company "Yum! Brands" owns KFC in addition to another popular American fast food chain - Pizza Hut.

kfcfast foodchickenfood
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These 9 German words perfectly sum up being in your 20s
  2. 12 essentials for surviving as a vegan in Germany
  3. Everything that changes in Germany from March 2018
  4. More snow on the way for Germany as eastern beast refuses to budge
  5. Security crisis: hackers invade German government's data network
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/03
Wireless HDMI setup
03/03
General tips when renting accommodation
03/03
How to get rid of body fat?
03/03
Kindergeld - Child allowance
03/03
Email problems with Yahoo, Hotmail, and Google
02/03
What's your current Ohrwurm?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement