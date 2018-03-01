Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

US investors buy up north German state bank hit by financial crisis

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 March 2018
09:18 CET+01:00
hsh nordbankfinancial crisishamburg

Share this article

US investors buy up north German state bank hit by financial crisis
Photo: DPA
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 March 2018
09:18 CET+01:00
Two German states said Wednesday they would sell troubled maritime lender HSH Nordbank in the first full privatisation of one of the regionally-owned "Landesbank" lenders hit badly by the financial crisis.

Leaders from Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein states said at a news conference they would sell their 95-percent stake for one billion euros to investors led by two US funds, J. Christopher Flowers and Cerberus capital.

The European Commission ordered a change of ownership in exchange for its approval in 2009 of a €13-billion-euro rescue - one of two taxpayer-funded bailouts for the north German bank since the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

That rescue plan helped cover risky investments amounting to €60 billion, most of them in real estate and the shipping sector, which HSH built up in the pre-crisis years.

"Today we've reached an important milestone on the way to selling the states' holdings in HSH," which had over the years proved "very costly to the taxpayer," Schleswig-Holstein state premier Daniel Günther said.

Wednesday's deal must still earn a green light in a further competition probe by the Commission and from banking supervisors at the European Central Bank.

If it goes ahead, "the privatisation means that we can limit the damage to the states that has resulted from the bank's irresponsible strategy of expansion between 2003 and 2008," Hamburg mayor and future federal finance minister Olaf Scholz said.

The sale was immediately criticized by Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of Die Linke (the Left Party), who described it as a gift to "the finance mafia."

"Future profits will be privatized, tax payers will lose multiple billion euros and jobs are at risk - whoever calls that a success doesn't deserve to be finance minister," she wrote on Twitter.

Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein have taken on a portfolio of HSH's bad loans, meaning taxpayers could face a bill of up to €7 billion when they are eventually sold to private buyers.

The contract for Wednesday's sale also provides for HSH's payroll to be halved, to around 1,000 workers.

HSH's departure into the private sector leaves just five of the "Landesbank" lenders standing after a series of post-crisis interventions.

hsh nordbankfinancial crisishamburg
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 pictures that show just how freezing Germany is right now
  2. Federal court gives green light for diesel ban in German cities
  3. Coldest late February night on Germany’s highest peak in over a century
  4. Everything that changes in Germany from March 2018
  5. Extreme cold wreaks havoc on suburban trains in Munich and Berlin
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/03
British-style Danish bacon
01/03
Pedestrians and turning right on a green light
01/03
Maintaining naturally wavy or curly hair
01/03
Canadian couple, newborn in Germany
01/03
Berlin ranks among top global cities
01/03
Most dangerous city districts at night
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement