Berlin and Brandenburg boasted most hours of sun this winter

<p>Those craving some extra Vitamin D this winter in Germany will have had the best luck in Brandenburg. According to a report released this week from the German Weather Service (DWD), the German state has counted the most hours of sun in the winter of 2017-2018, or 205 hours</p><p>Metereological Spring started on March 1st.</p><p>Berlin trailed only shortly behind, logging 200 sunny hours, and Saxony - the state of Dresden and Leipzig - counted 185 hours of sun. Germany-wide, there was an average of 170 hours.</p><p>In February, Berlin and Brandenburg logged a historically high number of sunny hours, despite the bitter cold temperatures. Brandenburg's bright days led it to boast a winter temperature above the average of previous years, of 1.8C compared to 0.1C. The German average this winter has been 1.6C.</p><p>This winter Brandenburg has also been Germany's driest state, with only 105 litres of rain falling per square metre. The rest of Germany had a greater need for umbrellas this winter, logging 195 litres of rainfall per square metre.</p>