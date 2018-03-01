Jihadist given life sentence for Hamburg supermarket knife rampage

<p>Ahmad Alhaw, 27, had admitted to the murder and assaults in the river port city of Hamburg.</p><p>In delivering the sentence, the judge noted the "particular severity" of the crime, lowering Alhaw's chances of obtaining early release on parole.</p><p>Prosecutors had said the attack stemmed from a "radical Islamist" motive, charging that the man had hoped "he would die as a martyr".</p><p>His aim was to kill as many German Christians as possible to avenge the suffering of Muslims worldwide, they said.</p><p>There was no indication he belonged to the so-called Islamic State group or any other extremist organisation.</p><p>The defendant entered a supermarket on July 28th last year, snatched a 20-centimetre (eight-inch) knife from the shelves, unwrapped it and fatally stabbed a 50-year-old man.</p><p>As panic broke out, he slashed and stabbed at others inside and then outside the shop, shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest), and also wounding a 50-year-old woman and four men.</p><p>"I saw him run toward me, covered in blood. He was radiating bloodlust," a 20-year-old supermarket worker who locked himself in a backroom recounted in court.</p><p>Outside the supermarket, seven mostly migrant bystanders confronted the screaming attacker, hurling rocks and chairs at him and then subduing him until police arrived.</p><p>The men - among them a 30-year-old man of Turkish descent who was wounded in the struggle - have since been celebrated and honoured for their courage.</p><p>One of them, Afghan asylum seeker Toufiq Arab, told Bild daily: "I'm not a hero, I only did my duty."</p><p><strong>'God's will'</strong></p><p>The Islamist attack was Germany's first since December 2016 when Tunisian Anis Amri ploughed a stolen truck through a Berlin Christmas market in an attack that claimed 12 lives.</p><p>The knife rampage led to charges that security services had been too complacent in keeping an eye on Alhaw despite multiple warnings that he was radicalising.</p><p>It also fuelled growing xenophobia against Muslim migrants after the mass influx of more than one million asylum seekers since mid-2015.</p><p>Witnesses told the court they had seen the failed asylum seeker self-radicalise in the lead-up to the attack.</p><p>Like Amri, Alhaw was due to have been deported after his asylum application was rejected, but the process was held up by a wait for identity documents.</p><p>Having been rejected for asylum in Norway, Sweden and Spain, he had arrived in Germany in 2015 and was moved to a Hamburg migrant accommodation centre, which after the attack was raided by heavily armed police.</p><p>A psychiatrist said Alhaw had told him he was initially drawn to the West because of its open lifestyle.</p><p>At first he studied the German language, socialised and at times drank</p><p>alcohol and smoked marijuana, said witnesses.</p><p>But Alhaw, who had watched IS propaganda videos online, grew deeply religious and increasingly distrustful of state authorities.</p><p>By 2016 he thought that he suddenly understood the Koran completely, rejected all previous temptations, and started looking at all other people as either true believers or non-believers, the psychiatrist said.</p><p>Alhaw said the knife attack had not been his decision but God's will.</p><p>But he surprised the court in a February 19 hearing when he appeared with his beard shaved off and for the first time showed remorse.</p><p>"Unfortunately I can't turn back time," he told the victims and the relatives of the man he killed. "All I can do is to ask you for forgiveness."</p>