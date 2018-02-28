10 pictures that show just how freezing Germany is right now

<p>The mercury dropped to -13C on the Baltic coast on Tuesday evening, just one of the more extreme recordings that told a story of frost across the country.</p><p>“There is barely a corner of the country which isn’t being frosted over during the evenings,” a German Weather Service (DWD) spokesman said on Wednesday. Even during the day, temperatures are not struggling above zero at the moment.</p><p>On Thursday the weather is supposed to let up somewhat with the west of the country defrosting first. But even by the weekend there is a risk of ice on the roads in the south and east of the country.</p><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519807804_100199221.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 455px;" /></div><div>A boat breaks the ice on the Baltic coast in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Tuesday. </div><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519807499_100200415.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>A boy plays with his dog on a frozen lake in Rhineland Palatinate.</p><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519807539_100216491.jpg" /></div><div>The cold weather has its uses, too. A brewer in Ulm, Baden-Württemberg, uses it to create ice to keep the beer cool in his cellar through the summer.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519807558_100219697.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 433px;" /></div><div>The Spree river in Berlin was partly frozen over on Tuesday in the Treptow park area. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519807671_100216582.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></div><div>Even the mighty Danube river started to ice over.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519807690_100220173.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></div><div>A view of the Bavarian Alps from the frozen Stafelsee in Murnau.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519807723_100216621.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 453px;" /></div><div>Snow covers an ancient burial mound in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519807740_100204773.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 421px;" /></div><div>A mass pile-up on the Autobahn in Schleswig-Holstein on Tuesday showed just how treacherous icy roads can be.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519808535_100201198.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 424px;" /></div><div>Snow lies all the way down to the Baltic Sea in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. (all pics: DPA)</div>