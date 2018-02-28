10 pictures that show just how freezing Germany is right now

The mercury dropped to -13C on the Baltic coast on Tuesday evening, just one of the more extreme recordings that told a story of frost across the country.

“There is barely a corner of the country which isn’t being frosted over during the evenings,” a German Weather Service (DWD) spokesman said on Wednesday. Even during the day, temperatures are not struggling above zero at the moment.

On Thursday the weather is supposed to let up somewhat with the west of the country defrosting first. But even by the weekend there is a risk of ice on the roads in the south and east of the country.

A boat breaks the ice on the Baltic coast in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Tuesday.

A boy plays with his dog on a frozen lake in Rhineland Palatinate.

The cold weather has its uses, too. A brewer in Ulm, Baden-Württemberg, uses it to create ice to keep the beer cool in his cellar through the summer.

The Spree river in Berlin was partly frozen over on Tuesday in the Treptow park area.

Even the mighty Danube river started to ice over.

A view of the Bavarian Alps from the frozen Stafelsee in Murnau.

Snow covers an ancient burial mound in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

A mass pile-up on the Autobahn in Schleswig-Holstein on Tuesday showed just how treacherous icy roads can be.

Snow lies all the way down to the Baltic Sea in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. (all pics: DPA)