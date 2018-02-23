Swimmers take plunge as Germany’s first open air pool of season opens

Photo: DPA

Around 30 hardy swimmers jumped into the waters of the Sonnenbad in Karlsruhe on Friday to mark the opening of the outdoor swimming season - in chilly February weather.

The lido claims to be the first in the whole of Germany to open its doors to customers, and stay open all the way through to the first Sunday of advent.

Each year locals celebrate the opening with a “Jumping into Spring” ceremony. This year the celebration was named “Rain, sun or snow, into the pool we go.”

In a recorded air temperature of 5C, swim enthusiasts jumped in unison into the pool in attire ranging from bikinis to sun shades and shirts. Many also followed local tradition by swimming along while holding up umbrellas.

Up until May, swimmers pay €4.20 for entrance plus €2 to cover the cost of heating the pool.