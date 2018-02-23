WATCH: Germany picks heartfelt ode to dead father as Eurovision song

Photo: DPA

Singer and songwriter Michael Schulte will represent Germany on May 12th in Lisbon.

After a string of last place loses in the Eurovision Song Contest, Germany has chosen a new hopeful for this year’s contest, to be held on May 12th in Lisbon, Portugal.

Michael Schulte, 27, whose videos have been clicked more than a million times on YouTube, is entering the contest with the English-language song, “Let Me Walk Alone,” a ballad which he co-wrote in memory of his father who died when he was 13.

Schulte has been dubbed a German Ed Sheeran due to his signature style of jeans and a T-shirt, as well as a mass of curly hair. He took the stage on Thursday evening to sing the ballad, accompanied by piano and strings.

Both the TV viewers, as well as the 100-member Eurovision jury and 20 international music judges, gave Schulte a maximum score of 12 for his performance. This year’s decision captured 2.17 million viewers, slightly more than the 3.14 million from last year.

Over 400 hopefuls from Germany entered the Eurovision song contest this year, according to the Eurovision website. The country is the only one to submit a song every year since the competition began in 1956.

While Germany has gained a notorious reputation for placing last in the contest on several occasions, it has also won twice, in 1982 and 2010.