Oasis singer's claim that Munich police pulled his teeth is 'complete rubbish'

20 February 2018
10:22 CET+01:00
munichmusicoasisoffbeat

Oasis singer's claim that Munich police pulled his teeth is 'complete rubbish'
Liam Gallagher. Photo: DPA
20 February 2018
10:22 CET+01:00
In an interview published by the Guardian on Monday, Oasis singer Liam Gallagher alleged that Munich police officers knocked him out and pulled out two of his teeth. A spokesperson for the force has called the claim “complete rubbish.”

Recalling a fight that took place in a Munich night club in 2002, Gallagher told the British newspaper that he and his band mates almost died after a glass dropped off a balcony with their heads as the targets.

Allegedly, one of his roadies had been “giving a bird the eye” and her lover hadn’t been best pleased.

The band decided to fight their way out of the bar and ended up in the middle of a brawl that took 80 police officers to quell. Gallagher brags that he “kicked a copper in the lobby” and that as an act of revenge the police knocked him out and pulled out his front teeth with pliers.

“If I was to hit you in the mouth, you’d think you’d have a fat lip, right? I didn’t have a fat lip. I was still fucking whistling while I worked, mate,” he said, explaining the logic behind his theory.

A spokesperson for the Munich police had a rather different version of events, though.

“It was the band who started the fight with a group of Italians in a nightclub,” the spokesperson told The Local on Tuesday, adding that it was not clear how Gallagher lost his nashers but that it had been at some point during the brawl.

The allegation against the police “is complete rubbish,” the spokesperson added.

“If he wants to do something he should file an official complaint and not tell some story to a newspaper sixteen years later,” he said.

munichmusicoasisoffbeat
