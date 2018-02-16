Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Clue found in hunt for Scot missing in Hamburg since Saturday

16 February 2018
09:47 CET+01:00
Hamburg police have been able to track the movements of a young Scottish man who went missing during a stag do at the weekend, according to a local newspaper.

The Hamburger Morgenpost (MOPO) reported on Friday that police have had at least 10 people contact them over possible sightings of Liam Colgan, who was on his brother's stag do when he disappeared during a pub crawl in the St Pauli neighbourhood.

One person reported seeing him in a bakery in the town of Buxtehude, which lies immediately southwest of Hamburg in the state of Lower Saxony.

A police dog was then able to pick up Colgan’s scent and follow it to the town’s train station.

The MOPO reports that another police dog picked up the 29-year-old’s scent in the St Pauli neighbourhood, but this trail also broke off.

Colgan was last seen in the Veermaster pub in the vicinity of the Beatles Platz at around 1.30am on Saturday morning.

Police confirmed to The Local that their investigations had taken them to Buxtehude.

“After we published a photo of the missing person, there were several leads that came in including several witnesses who think they saw him in the Buxtehude and Lower Saxony area,” a police spokesperson said.

The police will intensify their search on Friday and continue to put up pictures of Colgan in the areas where he could have been sighted.

Colgan is described as 1.82 metres tall, with short ginger hair and stubble. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a leather jacket and a grey hoodie.

Police ask people who may have clues as to his whereabouts to call on 040428656789.

