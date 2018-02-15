Police call drivers to caution as thick snow falls in western Germany

A car drives through the snow in NRW on Thursday morning. Photo: DPA

Police in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) have warned that heavy snowfall has led to precarious conditions on the roads, as morning commuters struggled to get to work on Thursday.

The German Weather Service (DWD) issued a travel warning on Thursday morning for large areas of the west of the country, as well as the upper Bavaria region.

“It’s snowing really heavily here. We certainly think we are going to be dealing with accidents today,” a police spokesperson from Wuppertal told the Rheinische Post.

The autobahns around Düsseldorf were particularly badly hit by the poor weather. On the A46 traffic had built up over a 20-kilometre stretch of road heading into the NRW state capital as commuters cautiously picked their way through the icy conditions.

Similarly, on the A57 there was 20 kilometres of tail back due to heavy snowfall between Kreuz Kamp-Lintfort and Meerbusch.

In Cologne, police called on drivers to show caution. Two accidents have already been recorded in the city on Thursday due to the poor weather.

The DWD predicts that the snow will turn into sleet in the course of the day and warns that roads in the Ostwestfalen are particularly vulnerable to ice.