Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Berlinale slammed for inviting Korean director who assaulted actress

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
15 February 2018
12:46 CET+01:00
berlinalefilm#metoo

Share this article

Berlinale slammed for inviting Korean director who assaulted actress
Kim Ki-duk. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
15 February 2018
12:46 CET+01:00
A coalition of more than 100 South Korean civic groups on Thursday condemned the Berlin film festival for inviting director Kim Ki-duk, who assaulted an actress, despite its support for the #MeToo campaign against abuse of women.

Kim, 57, is one of South Korea's top directors whose awards include the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for "Pieta" in 2012.

But an actress last year accused him of sexual and physical abuse, saying he forced her into unwanted, unscripted sex and nude scenes and slapped her repeatedly while shooting his 2013 award-winning film "Moebius" -- before replacing her with another actress.

Prosecutors dropped the sex abuse charge citing lack of evidence but fined Kim five million won ($4,600) for assault under a procedure to settle minor cases out of court.

The actress - who said she had quit acting due to trauma - has appealed against the decision to dismiss the sex abuse allegation.

Kim admitted slapping her as part of "acting lessons". His latest work "Human, Space, Time and Human" will have its world premiere in the Panorama Special section of this year's Berlinale, which begins Thursday.

"We are living in this unfair reality in which a physical assault offender is working and being welcomed everywhere as if nothing happened, while the victim who spoke out against the abuse is being isolated and marginalised,"

the alliance of about 140 civic groups said in a joint statement sent to AFP.

The organisations -- including major South Korean women's rights and human rights groups, NGOs helping sex abuse victims and various filmmakers' associations -- earlier voiced support for the actress.

Berlinale chief Dieter Kosslick has said this year's festival would serve as a "forum" to discuss ways to combat abuse of women in the film industry.

He also said the organisers had disqualified some works involving individuals accused of credible sex abuse allegations from this year's event.

"Then why is the Berlinale offering an indulgence to Kim by rolling out a red carpet to him and his movie?" said the statement, referring to the Roman Catholic practice of eliminating or reducing punishments for sins.

The coalition accused the Berlinale organisers of "condoning and endorsing" Kim's actions.

It noted that Kim's victim was assaulted on a film set, like many actresses "with little experience, little recognition in the industry, or little power" who "suffered various forms of violence at the hands of powerful figures".

Her allegation is a rarity in South Korea's male-dominated and tight-knit film industry, where those who speak out against abuse by a director or a producer risk being banned from the industry for good.

Berlinale organisers noted that the sex abuse allegation was dismissed but said the festival "opposes and condemns any form of violence or sexual misconduct".

berlinalefilm#metoo
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

5 things to know about this year's Berlinale film festival

Abused South Korean actress slams 'hypocritical' Berlin filmfest

LG Buchheim: the multi-talented and irascible genius behind Das Boot

Berlinale film festival to spotlight #MeToo moment

Why neo-Nazi thriller 'In the Fade' doesn’t deserve to win an Oscar

Germany's 'In the Fade' wins Golden Globe for foreign language film

Berlinale unveils lineup for 2018 edition of prestigious film fest

'In the Fade' star Diane Kruger on her real-life agony
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 English words you didn't know we pinched from German

The 8 most beautiful places to get married across Germany

‘Being honest helps’: how expats have overcome loneliness in Germany
Advertisement

Abortion in Germany - 'where providing information is a crime'

How I made friends during my first year in Germany

‘It caused a real shitstorm’: meet the man who skewered Trump at last year’s Karneval

Why is tourism continuously booming in Germany?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany considers free public transport in fight to banish air pollution
  2. 10 English words you didn't know we pinched from German
  3. ‘Being honest helps’: how expats have overcome loneliness in Germany
  4. Police search for young Scot missing in Hamburg since weekend
  5. Germany’s controversial rent control law works after all (at least in central Berlin)
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/02
Buying an apartment still inhabited by a tenant
16/02
Cost of eyeglasses in Germany
15/02
Secondary Schools in Heidelberg
15/02
Where to buy an English-language laptop computer
15/02
Obtaining a SCHUFA credit report online
15/02
How to get a court payment order (Mahnbescheid)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement