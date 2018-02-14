Amazon unveils plans for new crime drama based around Berlin club scene

The actors Jannis Niewöhner and Karoline Herfurth at the presentation of the new series "Beat". Photo: DPA

The streaming service Amazon Prime Video unveiled that its newest German series will be available in your Amazon account by the end of this year, the company announced on Tuesday.

“Beat”, the working title of the series, is set in the Berlin clubbing scene and will deal with murder, trafficking and organized crime.

At the centre of the series is a drug-addicted, sex-crazed young club promoter, played by Jannis Niewöhner (“Jugend ohne Gott”), who is asked to use his underground connections in Berlin to aid police in busting a human-organ trafficking ring.

The series will be directed by filmmaker Marco Kreuzpaintner (“Krabat”), who also had the inspiration for the crime drama, and produced by Berlin-based Hedlinger/Doll Filmproduktion and Warner Bros together with Pantaleon Films.

Along with Niewöhner, some of the main actors to be featured in this show include Karoline Herfurth (“You are Wanted”), Christian Berkel (Inglourious Basterds”) and Claudia Michelsen (“Ku’damm 56”). All seven episodes will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by the end of 2018.

Christoph Schneider, CEO for Amazon Germany, said that the success of “Beat” in the local market is a “requirement”, while success abroad would be an added bonus. For those in countries outside of Germany, the series will also be dubbed for the local language, including English.

Actress Herfurth, who plays an agent of a European security agency in the series, said that “Beat” is “terrifyingly timely” in its confrontation with topics like organ trafficking in Europe. Director Kreuzpaintner has already begun imagining future seasons of “Beat”, in which other European cities will serve as the backdrop for the crime drama.

“Beat” is set to join the already-plentiful German series offerings on Amazon Prime, including Matthias Schweighöfer's "You are Wanted", and Anne Winger’s “Deutschland 83”.