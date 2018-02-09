Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Afghan gets life term for killing Christian mother in southern Bavaria

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
9 February 2018
14:24 CET+01:00
islamchristianitymurdertrial

Share this article

Afghan gets life term for killing Christian mother in southern Bavaria
The site of the murder in Prien am Chiemsee. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
9 February 2018
14:24 CET+01:00
A German court in Traunstein on Friday handed a life term to an Afghan asylum seeker who stabbed to death a compatriot mother-of-four because she had converted to Christianity.

The 30-year-old, who was not named by authorities, murdered the woman in front of two of her children outside a supermarket in the southern city of Prien am Chiemsee last April. She was stabbed 16 times.

Prosecutors told the court in the town of Traunstein that the accused was furious because she had turned her back on the Islamic faith.

The 38-year-old woman had earlier asked the man if he wanted to convert too, a request that was "irreconcilable with his Muslim faith," prosecutors said during the trial.

The accused's lawyer had asked the judges to show leniency, saying his client had had a difficult life and was exposed to violence from a young age, according to DPA news agency.

The suspect apologised to the victim's family in his final remarks in court.

In Germany, a life sentence means a convict can apply for parole after spending 15 years behind bars. But in this case the judges highlighted the "gravity" of the crime, meaning the accused is unlikely to be considered for early release, DPA reported.

Two of the woman's children, aged five and 11, watched as the man killed their mother. Her two other children are adults.

Passers-by tried to stop the attacker by hurling a shopping trolley at him.

After his arrest, the man claimed he had acted out of frustration about his looming deportation as a rejected asylum seeker.

He was initially held in a psychiatric ward for about three months and then transferred to standard pre-trial detention.

He will likely be deported after serving his sentence.

islamchristianitymurdertrial
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Man who killed granny and two police officers sentenced to life in jail

Man who bragged online of child murder sentenced to life in prison

Far-right AfD member converted to Islam in protest at church's gay marriage stance

Dortmund bomb attack 'changed my life,' footballer tells court

Leading member of far-right AfD in Brandenburg converts to Islam

Trial starts of Afghan accused of killing woman for converting to Christianity

Teenager arrested over murder of classmate at school in western Germany

'Worst serial killer in post-war German history' charged with 97 more murders
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Why is tourism continuously booming in Germany?

The moment you know you’re in Germany for the long haul

'My daughter and I got dual citizenship to secure her future after Brexit'
Advertisement

Inflated pigs’ bladders vs. jesters: the difference between Fastnacht and Karneval

'Germany’s network agency should stop telling parents to smash their kids’ toys'

The wink face emoji - are Germans flirting with you or not?

The Berlin Wall - the 10 most famous quotes about the barrier
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 100 people die in Germany each year due to risky sex practices
  2. The moment you know you’re in Germany for the long haul
  3. Fears for tourism as huge hole in north German autobahn doubles in size
  4. Meat production drops ‘significantly’ as Germans spurn the sausage
  5. What you need to know about the coalition deal for new Merkel government
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/02
Buying index funds in Germany
09/02
Beziehungsweise - bzw
09/02
Job in Gera (opinions)
09/02
How to read a central heating meter
09/02
How to delete membership and cancel one's account
09/02
Toddler groups in Braunschweig
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement