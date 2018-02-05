IN PICS: Snow and frost over the weekend in Germany

A camel ride in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania at the weekend. All photos in text: DPA

Winter returned to Germany at the start of February after one of the warmest January's on record. From Hamburg down to the Alps, snow fell over the weekend.

The German Weather Service (DWD) are forecasting further cold weather for the week ahead. But the DWD say that we shouldn't get our hopes too high - snow won't fall in thick flakes over the next few days as an area of high pressure will leave the skies largely clear.

In Darmstadt a lonely statue fought against a snow storm on Saturday.

But children also had their fun in the town in Hesse.

In North Rhine Westphalia, some people were hardy enough to go out in shorts.

The snowfall in NRW certainly left some idyllic views...

...that at least kept photographers happy.

Even Hamburg didn't get spared a dusting.