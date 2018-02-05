Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

IN PICS: Snow and frost over the weekend in Germany

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
5 February 2018
12:27 CET+01:00
weathergalleryphotossnow

Share this article

IN PICS: Snow and frost over the weekend in Germany
A camel ride in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania at the weekend. All photos in text: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
5 February 2018
12:27 CET+01:00
Winter returned to Germany at the start of February after one of the warmest January's on record. From Hamburg down to the Alps, snow fell over the weekend.

The German Weather Service (DWD) are forecasting further cold weather for the week ahead. But the DWD say that we shouldn't get our hopes too high - snow won't fall in thick flakes over the next few days as an area of high pressure will leave the skies largely clear.

In Darmstadt a lonely statue fought against a snow storm on Saturday.

But children also had their fun in the town in Hesse.

In North Rhine Westphalia, some people were hardy enough to go out in shorts.

The snowfall in NRW certainly left some idyllic views...

...that at least kept photographers happy.

Even Hamburg didn't get spared a dusting.

weathergalleryphotossnow
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

New year health resolutions every expat in Germany should make

Two mindsets that can change a child’s life

Related articles

Up to 16C forecast: subtropical air set to give Germany pause from winter

Long-distance trains start running again after hurricane

Long-distance trains cancelled across Germany until further notice due to hurricane

Rhine closed to shipping between Duisburg and Koblenz due to high waters

Properties damaged after storm ‘Burglind’ causes flooding in south Germany

Calm after storm ‘Burglind’ sweeps across Germany

Feeling blue? Here are some tips for dealing with the dark months ahead

Storm ‘Burglind’ sees wind gusts and rain sweep over much of Germany
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The wink face emoji - are Germans flirting with you or not?

The Berlin Wall - the 10 most famous quotes about the barrier

'Abuse of power': black travellers describe their ordeals with German customs
Advertisement

The rise, fall and open road of Germany's former 'Stalin City'

10 reasons why you really should visit North Rhine-Westphalia

Goodbye, Xing: the growing success of LinkedIn in Germany

Everything that changes in Germany from February 2018
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The Berlin Wall - the 10 most famous quotes about the barrier
  2. German police association calls for complete legalization of cannabis
  3. The wink face emoji - are Germans flirting with you or not?
  4. Merkel enters final stretch in coalition-building marathon
  5. Woman hospitalized after scalding legs in witch’s cauldron at carnival parade
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/02
Mods - why was my topic deleted from the forum?
06/02
Psychotherapists and psychiatrists
06/02
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
06/02
Vorversicherungsnachweis for the NHS in the UK
06/02
Space rocket launches and ISS docking news
06/02
Shipping wrapped presents to the US
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
View all notices
Advertisement