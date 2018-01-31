Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Thousands of metalworkers to down tools this week

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
31 January 2018
08:50 CET+01:00
ig metallunionlabourstrikejobswork-life balance

Share this article

Thousands of metalworkers to down tools this week
Workers striking in Flensburg, Schleswig-Holstein on 31st January. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
31 January 2018
08:50 CET+01:00
Thousands of German metalworkers will down tools for a day from Tuesday evening, as their powerful union flexes its muscles in a battle with bosses for higher pay and more generous conditions.

Union IG Metall announced 24-hour "warning strikes" by workers at more than 250 firms this week, after talks with employers over their demands for a six-percent pay rise and the option to go part-time for up to two years fell through Saturday.

Some walkouts, including at industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp and auto
supplier ZF Friedrichshafen, will begin as early as Tuesday evening.

"No one wants a big industrial dispute," union leader Joerg Hoffmann told Berlin's Tagesspiegel newspaper.

He said the stubbornness of management left "no way out" but strikes in the union's battle on behalf of almost four million workers.

"The business environment is fantastic, companies' earnings are extremely good, and they're making us an offer (on pay) that doesn't even make up for inflation over the 27 months it would run," Hoffmann said.

It is the first time IG Metall has made use of the one-day strikes.

Unlike in shorter previous walkouts, workers will be compensated from union coffers for their loss of pay from the 24-hour industrial action.

And beyond the warning strikes, IG Metall also warned it is prepared for an open-ended strike across the metalworking sector -- a pillar of the German economy -- from next week.

Aside from pay hikes, a major sticking point in talks has been IG Metall's insistence that workers should have the option to switch to 28-hour weeks at will for up to two years, with a guarantee of returning to full-time work afterwards.

The employee representatives are also pushing for firms to top up the pay packets of workers who take that option to care for children or other dependents, or who use it to seek relief from the toughest jobs.

Bosses have insisted that such a move would be discriminatory towards workers who have gone part-time under less generous terms, and possibly even illegal.

"IG Metall's refusal (to negotiate), their ultimatum and their breaking off talks show they just want to strike for the sake of it," Bertram Brossardt, director of Bavarian metalworking sector employers' association VBM, said in a statement.

In a separate industrial dispute, IG Metall announced workers at Volkswagen would walk out Thursday after pay and conditions talks with the world's largest carmaker stalled.

Europe's Leading Job Site for
International Talent - The Local Jobs
ig metallunionlabourstrikejobswork-life balance
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

New year health resolutions every expat in Germany should make

Two mindsets that can change a child’s life

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

German unemployment in January at lowest figure in over 25 years

Shortage of primary school teachers to dramatically worsen: study

2.7 million workers paid less than minimum wage in 2016, study finds

Industrial strikes loom as talks with German union collapse

Europe roots for German union in battle for higher pay

Time over money? Germany's largest union defends 28-hour week

Lufthansa to hire 8,000 new workers in 2018

Metalworkers start strikes for pay rise and 28-hour work week
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 things you use every day and had no idea were invented by Germans
Advertisement

10 things you use every day and had no idea were invented by Germans

These are the 15 most romantic towns in Germany

These are the 15 most romantic towns in Germany

'We reclaimed what was taken from my Jewish grandparents - German citizenship'
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany
  2. These are the 15 most romantic towns in Germany
  3. 10 things you use every day and had no idea were invented by Germans
  4. Woman dies after crash with police car in central Berlin
  5. Walnut trees allowed to shed their nuts on cars, Frankfurt court rules
Advertisement

Discussion forum

31/01
The German IHK mafia want me to pay!
31/01
Berlin ranks among top global cities
31/01
German retirement and pensions
31/01
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) in Feb, in Stuttgart
31/01
Vorversicherungsnachweis for the NHS in the UK
31/01
Working in Mannheim, living in Frankfurt
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
View all notices
Advertisement